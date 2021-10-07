Netflix To Edit 'Squid Game' After South Korean Woman Swamped With Calls

Netflix is making some edits to its immensely popular show Squid Game to remove a real phone number displayed on the screen. In the show, people are given a mysterious card inviting them to join a deadly game for a chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38.31 million). That card features a phone number belonging to a woman in South Korea.

Since the show was released, the woman, identified as Kim Gil-young, has been inundated with prank calls. She spoke about the newfound fame she has received with local broadcaster SBS and said that many of the people who called her have asked to join the fictitious game. She told the news station that she can't change her phone number because she owns a business and has given it out to many of her clients. She was twice offered compensation for one million and five million won but has turned those offers down.

"This is a number that I've been using for more than ten years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone," she told Money Today, according to the BBC.

Netflix said it would work with local production company Siren Pictures to remove the woman's phone number.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix said.