Old Dominion Says It's An 'Honor' To Have Gladys Knight Duet On New Album

Old Dominion’s upcoming album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, features a duet with the only and only Gladys Knight and the country act have shared some of their conversation with the soul veteran ahead of the release of their collab.

On Wednesday (October 6), the group took to social media to share a brief clip talking about Knight’s discography. “She said over and over, if you really listen to her songs, all of her biggest hits, they are actually country songs at heart,” frontman Matthew Ramsey explained as footage of them in the studio appeared. “When you really listen to ‘Midnight Train to Georgia,’ things like that, they are. They are country songs.”

“Such an honor to have @MsGladysKnight sing on ‘Lonely Side of Town,’” the group captioned the post, adding, “Hear it Friday on our new album.”

Aside from the cross-genre team-up, Old Dominion also drew inspiration from another unexpected source for their fourth studio LP: a 1991 Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary. “We talk about it a lot -- they are all in the house together, just creating everything right there with Rick,” Ramsey recently told Billboard of the doc, Funky Monks. “That’s the way we grew up thinking about bands and making music in general.”

For more on Old Dominion, make sure you tune into their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party on album release day. Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Old Dominion on Friday, October 8th at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.