Oregonians Can't Keep Their Hands Off This Halloween Candy

Halloween is not only the spookiest time of the year -- it's one of the sweetest. The Huffington Post says Americans buy nearly 600 million pounds of candy each year just for Halloween! The National Retail Federation is expecting Halloween candy shopping to break records this year.

Kids aren't the only ones who love candy. Plenty of adults love eating chocolate or chewing on some sour gummies, especially when there are big bundles of them! If you're a parent, you might even stash away some treats for yourself later. But, is your favorite candy dependent on where you live?

That's a question CandyStore.com answered. Researchers say they looked through 14 years of data to figure out which Halloween candy is popular in each state.

According to the website, Oregon's favorite Halloween candy is...

M&M's!

Writers say residents bought 82,842 pounds of these classic candies! Second place went to Reese's Cups, and candy corn took third place. Fun fact: they say Oregonians give out full-size candy bars more!