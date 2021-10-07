Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Tour Dates With Another Hilarious Video

Late last month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they were plotting a world tour next year with a hilarious video, and now Johnson Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, Randy Raindrops and John Frusciante are back to unveil the dates, cities, and stacked list of special guests. Thundercat will open during most of the tour, with The Strokes, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, King Princess and A$AP Rocky to play support in select cities.

Watch the video above and see the full list of dates and supporters below.

Europe

June 4 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla =

June 7 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic =

June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark =

June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium =

June 18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

June 22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford =

June 25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park ~

July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

July 3 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

July 5 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium =

July 8 – Paris, France @ Stade de France ~

July 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion =

North America

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium +

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

Aug. 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^

Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

Aug. 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # (on sale date TBA)

Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat