These Are The Top 10 School Districts In Nebraska

Nebraska has tons of desirable places to live, and that has to do, in part, with strong school districts.

Niche.com, a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges, revealed its rankings of the best school districts in the U.S. Research can also be broken down state-by-state, or users can search a specific school district. Stacker, focused in data journalism, analyzed Niche data to highlight the best school district in each state, posting its findings on Monday (October 4):

“Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another—which is why it's always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school district is the best one in Nebraska?

Elkhorn Public Schools, in Elkhorn.

Curious about other school districts? These are the Top 10, according to Niche:

Elkhorn Public Schools, in Elkhorn Millard Public Schools, in Omaha Pender Public Schools, in Pender Westside Community Schools, in Omaha Diller-Odell Public Schools, in Odell Chardon Public Schools, in Chardon Gretna Public Schools, in Gretna Bennington Public Schools, in Bennington Lincoln Public Schools, in Lincoln Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, in Murdock

Find more rankings from Niche here.

Find more info from Stacker here.