This Atlanta Restaurant Offers The Best 'Cheap Eats' In Georgia

Anywhere you go, you’ll find local restaurants that won’t break the bank.

Eat This, Not That! knows that travelers, for example, will appreciate inexpensive and quick stops for food — but they might want to shake things up from staple fast-food chains. That's why the ultimate food content hub mapped out the unique ones that are the cheapest eats in the state:

“If you're tired of the same old boring hamburger and are sick of feeling sick from bags of chips, consider trying a local restaurant where you can get an entire meal or massive dessert for under $10. These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else.”

So, which restaurant serves the best “cheap eats” in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! credits Eats on Ponce, in Atlanta. Here’s why it stood out to Eat This, Not That!:

“Jamaican staples are the stars at Eats on Ponce in Atlanta. Half a jerk chicken will cost you $5.25 with a few dollars left of the $10 cheap eats budget for a side or two for $2.50 or a piece of $.50 cornbread.”

