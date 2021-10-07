This Key Finding Is Now The Focus Of The Brian Laundrie Search: Report

Remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been recently used at a Florida reserve have reportedly become the focus in the search Brian Laundrie -- the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death -- a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday (October 8).

Law enforcement had previously asked Christopher Laundrie, Brian's father, to show them trials that his son would have typically used, but then notified him that they wanted to search the area alone after the recent discovery of the remnants.

Carlton Reserve, a 24,565-acre campsite located in Venice, Florida, is currently closed to visitors while authorities search the area.

North Port Police told CNN the FBI was leading the search for Laundire and would be responsible for making decisions or taking actions in relation to the case.

"The FBI would have to answer if that was true," said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the police department.

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told CNN that Christopher Laundrie was asked to help North Port Police during their search for his son on Wednesday (October 6) before police decided to postpone those plans.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino said via CNN. "Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately North Port police had to postpone Chris' involvement but Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist."

Bertolino also said Brian Laundrie's parents "don't believe he's in another area. They believe he is in the preserve."

On Tuesday (October 5), Laundrie's sister, Cassie, said she doesn't know where her brother is and would "turn him in" if she did in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Cassie Laundrie said she last heard from her brother on September 6 -- after he returned from his cross country trip without Petito -- when the family went to Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

"We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s'mores around the campfire and left, and there was nothing peculiar about it," she said. "There was no feeling of grand goodbye. There was no nothing."

"I'm frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn't pick up on anything," she added. "It was just a regular visit."

Cassie added that it's unusual for Brian to disappear this long, having initially been reported missing on September 17, days after Petito's parents initially reported her missing.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I'm angry and I don't know what to think," she said. "I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else."

Cassie said she's cooperated with authorities during their investigation "since day one" and believes her parents should do the same, noting that she's unsure of their role.

"I don't know if my parents are involved," she said. "I think if they are, then they should come clean."

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which shows Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The newer footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito -- whose remains were found on September 19 -- and Laundrie -- a person of interest in her death whose whereabouts are currently unknown.