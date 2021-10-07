This Omaha Restaurant Offers The Best Tasting Experience In Nebraska

Nebraska is home to some great restaurants, including some that are hopping on board with a rising trend.

That’s according to Eat This, Not That!, the ultimate food content hub that noticed tasting experiences surging with popularity at restaurants nationwide, and pinpointed the best experiences in every state:

“Tasting experiences at restaurants are becoming a larger trend, even if you're not dining at an award-winning establishment. These special dining experiences allow you to try multiple things on the menu for one set price, or have a completely chef-curated meal with multiple courses that are not available on any other parts of the menu. Many people seek out tasting experiences as a way to treat themselves as foodies and really see what a chef can do when they aren't limited by a set menu.”

So, which tasting experience is the best one in Nebraska?

Au Courant, in Omaha.

Here’s why the experience stood out to Eat This, Not That!:

“Traditional European dishes are served in a casual, cozy setting at Au Courant. The chef's tasting experience consists of six courses for $75. The seasonal menu changes often with dishes like oysters mignonette and crab and corn gazpacho.”

