Younger Oregonians Are Ditching Drinks For Exercise

A recent study claims that Oregonians age 18 to 35 are turning away from the bottle and looking forward to a workout, KOIN 6 reports.

American Addiction Centers (AAC) conducted a nationwide poll surveying 3,400 Millennials and Generation Z (Gen-Z) people on health preferences and drinking habits. Sixty-nine percent of participants reportedly called heavy drinking culture "boring." Researchers even dubbed these two generations together as "Generation Dry."

Oregon was among the majority of states that picked dumbells over drinks, along with neighboring states California, Washington, and Idaho. Americans in the Beaver State are more likely to spend an hour at a gym than a bar.

Multiple factors contributed to this trend, including social media, finances, and the popularity and expanding access to marijuana.

Coronavirus reportedly had a role in this, as well. AAC says 77% of participants changed their lifestyles due to lockdowns and pandemic-related restrictions.

The study also found that 1 in 4 young Americans is being driven by influencers to have a healthier lifestyle. Forty-six percent actually preferred the post-workout buzz over the one you get from drinking.

West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Minnesota were among the states that preferred to hit the bar rather than the gym.

Click here to find out more interesting findings from the study.