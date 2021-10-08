2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup: Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots & More
By Taylor Fields
October 11, 2021
Get ready to rock, because the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One is back and returning to The Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022, where a star-studded lineup of alternative rock's biggest artists and bands will be taking over the stage.
The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO includes performances from Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow, and All Time Low, and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated "The Woody Show."
Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "I’m psyched! When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!"
Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.
All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to to rock out at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.
Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Monday, October 18th at 10am PT and runs through Wednesday, October 20th at 10am PT, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo.
Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase for access to an exclusive event before the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show, which includes a private performance by All Time Low, complimentary food and drinks, and more.
Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA’s New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 21st at 10am PT through Friday, October 22nd at 10am PT or while supplies last. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22nd at 12pm PT via Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, head over to iHeartRadio.com/ALTer EGO.