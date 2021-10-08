2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup: Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots & More

Get ready to rock, because the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One is back and returning to The Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022, where a star-studded lineup of alternative rock's biggest artists and bands will be taking over the stage.

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO includes performances from Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow, and All Time Low, and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated "The Woody Show."

Woody explained of his upcoming hosting duties, "I’m psyched! When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!"

Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to to rock out at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.