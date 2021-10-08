Adele Reveals The Reason Behind Her Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele is happily dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, but two years ago, her love life was in a very different space.

Speaking with Vogue, the British chart-topper, 33, opened up about her divorce from Simon Konecki. "I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she told journalist Abby Aguirre. The two wed in 2016. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019, before it was finalized in March 2021. "Neither of us did anything wrong."

During her time with Konecki, the two started a family and have one son, nine-year-old Angelo, whom they share joint legal and physical custody of. As of late, they've hosted family movie nights since the exes live near each other. “Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved,” she continued. “It's really important to me I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

Meanwhile, she told Giles Hattersley in British Vogue that she and Konecki “kept their split "to ourselves for a very long time. "We had to take our time because there was a child involved. I'd trust him with my life. I definitely chose the perfect person to have my child with. That – after making a lot of knee-jerk reactions — is one of my proudest things I've ever done,” she explained.

That said, Adele has had a hard time reconciling the fact that their divorce affected their son. "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it,” she said of the family dynamic.

Nonetheless, the singer doesn’t want her upcoming LP to be referred to as a "divorce album." “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time,” she admitted of the set, which features Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, Inflo and Ludwig Göransson.