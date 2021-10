Alabama Fan Guide: Here's How To Watch Crimson Tide NFL Players In Week 5

The No. 1 overall Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 1-0 SEC) will travel to College Station to face Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday (October 9).

For Tide fans looking to get their NFL fix, here's a guide of how to watch former Alabama players during Week 5 of the NFL season:

Sunday, October 10

8:30 AM CT: New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons (London, England); NFL Network.

New York Jets (2)

C.J. Mosley , linebacker

, linebacker Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman

Atlanta Falcons (2)