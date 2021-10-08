Ben Affleck Says 'Life Is Good' Amid New Films, Jennifer Lopez Romance

2021 is treating Ben Affleck just fine.

Earlier this week, Extra caught up with the actor on the red carpet of his upcoming film, The Tender Bar, where he shed a bit about his headspace as of late. "I'm very happy," he told the celebrity gossip outlet. "It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."

While The Tender Bar sees Affleck in a project directed by George Clooney and due in theaters nationwide on December 22, he reunited with collaborator/friend, Matt Damon, for The Last Duel, which is scheduled to hit theaters next Friday. In between looming films, he is also heading down to Austin, Texas to shoot the thriller, Hypnotic, while his right-hand woman, Jennifer Lopez, will be in Canada to film her Netflix sci-fi show, Atlas.

When it comes to his romance with Lopez, the two plan on “making it work” while they’re separated this fall. “This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can,” the insider recently explained. When it comes to their time spent together, the two will reunite in Los Angeles, "where they will spend time when they can," in part, because all their children live in the city. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.