Cardi B Officiates Nuptials For Same-Sex Couple With Help From Raven Symone

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B helped one woman and her fiancee's dream come true by not only surprising them with a wedding, but revealing that she would officiate the nuptials. On the latest episode of Cardi Tries, the "WAP" rapper helps bride-to-be, Brandi, surprise her fiancee Shannon with a full wedding, and special guest appearance from actress Raven Symone.

As she began officiating the nuptials, Cardi said:

"Now, the couple will exchange the rings as a symbol of their love. We are going to get the rings by a special friend of mine that I admire so much and been a part of this process."

As the Raven's Home star surprised the brides, she reflected on her own wedding day and tying the knot with wife Miranda Maday. Raven gushed:

"Holding those rings in my hand, knowing you were going to officiate and standing there waiting, looking at them looking at each other in their eyes. It reminded me of my wedding day when I really wanted to see my wife in a beautiful wedding dress."
Cardi also shared bits of her family life with Brandi and chatted with the bride-to-be about her coming out journey, as she helped her pick out a wedding dress. The rapper opened up about her mother embracing her sister, Hennesey Carolina's relationship with her girlfriend Michelle Diaz, sharing:
"Trust me when I tell you, my mom loves my sister’s girlfriend more than she loves us! It just became such a friendship and it’s so smooth."

Check out the full clip above. Catch an all new episode of Cardi Tries on Watch Together, via Instagram, Facebook Watch or Messenger.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.