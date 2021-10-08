CM Punk Calls Himself The 'Ray Bouqrue' Of AEW, Praises Young Talent

CM Punk has found the perfect NHL comparison for his current run with All Elite Wrestling.

“Ray Bourque, that’s exactly who I am,” Punk, an avid hockey fan, said in response to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. “You’re going to have to Google that if you’re not a hockey person, but that’s exactly who I am. I’m the f------ old guy on the team, and I’m there to score goals, block shots and do whatever the f--- I can to help the team win. I’m there in those in-between moments in the locker room to help people along. That’s my role backstage.

“To me, that’s the story I want to tell on the screen. I see some of the comments like, ‘CM Punk’s not in the story line.’ Yes, I am. The story is I’ve been gone for seven years and I came back. I’m starting at the bottom and making my way to the top. That’s the story.”

Punk later reiterated on Twitter that he "didn't come up with the Bourque comparison but g-- ---- if I didn't embrace it. Let's go win a cup!"

Punk is, of course, referring to the Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman who played 21 years in the NHL, including 19 with the Boston Bruins and his final two with the Colorado Avalanche, winning his only Stanley Cup during his last season in 2001.

Punk, 42, joined an AEW roster loaded with young talent and made his official in-ring return after a seven-year absence from wrestling with a victory against rising star Darby Allin, 28, last month at the All Out pay-per-view.

Punk recently defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, 30, last month and is set to face Daniel Garcia, 23, during Friday (October 8) night's episode of Rampage.

Garcia, regarded as one of the industry's best young technical wrestlers, is in the midst of an unbelievable stretch of matches which included a bout against Alex Shelley for IWTV Live on Thursday (October 7), the already taped match with Punk from Wednesday (October 6) for AEW airing Friday, a match against Minoru Suzuki for West Coast Pro Wrestling live on Friday and an ESW Wrestling Heavyweight championship defense against Davey Richards at the promotion's 4th and Gold show.