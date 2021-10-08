Darren Criss Drops New Holiday Album 'A Very Darren Crissmas'

By James Dinh

October 8, 2021

Photo: F. Scott Schafer for Decca Records

Darren Criss is celebrating the holiday season early this year with A Very Darren Crissmas.

On Friday (October 8), the singer/actor released his debut holiday set, which features appearances from Adam Lambert ("Everybody’s Waitin' For The Man With the Bag"), Evan Rachel Wood ("Somewhere in My Memory") and Lainey Wilson ("Drunk on Christmas"). Produced by Ron Fair and recorded in 2020 at Nashville's Faircraft Studios with a roster of local musicians, the 12-song LP includes the previously released single, "Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season."

In a celebratory post, Criss spoke about the anticipation ahead of the album drop. "You know how every year around the holidays, you say to yourself, wow, I can’t believe they’re here already. That’s how I feel about this album coming out today," he captioned a shot of the cover art. "I can’t believe I actually made one and that it’s out already. It only took all year to get here. I hope it keeps your holidays warm & bright.. if not maybe just a liiitle bit warmer & brighter than the other holiday albums coming out this season."

To coincide with the release, Criss is also embarking on a North American tour, beginning December 3. While he's set for theater performances in the days leading up to Christmas, fans can also expect to see his Broadway return in the revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. The production will open at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14, 2022, two years to the day after its original target date.

Darren Criss
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.