Darren Criss Drops New Holiday Album 'A Very Darren Crissmas'

Darren Criss is celebrating the holiday season early this year with A Very Darren Crissmas.

On Friday (October 8), the singer/actor released his debut holiday set, which features appearances from Adam Lambert ("Everybody’s Waitin' For The Man With the Bag"), Evan Rachel Wood ("Somewhere in My Memory") and Lainey Wilson ("Drunk on Christmas"). Produced by Ron Fair and recorded in 2020 at Nashville's Faircraft Studios with a roster of local musicians, the 12-song LP includes the previously released single, "Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season."

In a celebratory post, Criss spoke about the anticipation ahead of the album drop. "You know how every year around the holidays, you say to yourself, wow, I can’t believe they’re here already. That’s how I feel about this album coming out today," he captioned a shot of the cover art. "I can’t believe I actually made one and that it’s out already. It only took all year to get here. I hope it keeps your holidays warm & bright.. if not maybe just a liiitle bit warmer & brighter than the other holiday albums coming out this season."

To coincide with the release, Criss is also embarking on a North American tour, beginning December 3. While he's set for theater performances in the days leading up to Christmas, fans can also expect to see his Broadway return in the revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. The production will open at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14, 2022, two years to the day after its original target date.