Enormous Hive Hosts Thousands Of Bees At Atlanta Home

Officials finally removed a gargantuan beehive from vacant Atlanta home — and video captured thousands of bees swarming from the property.

Neighbors spoke to CBS 46 about the fear of getting stung as the bees buzz around the area. Director of the Metro-Atlanta Bee Keeper’s Association Dave Marshall explained to the station, however, that because of the dwindling population, “it’s more important that we’re doing the right thing for the honey bees and that’s not killing them if we do run into problems.”

This isn’t the first time a Georgia home was swarming with bees. Earlier this year, a Decatur homeowner spoke out about the massive swarm of more than 100,000 bees in her home. It was her latest swarm, but not her largest — in 2017, an estimated 120,000 bees infested the house at once.

“... Hopefully is the grand finale," Lisa Ohrmundt told CNN at the time. "You see them going in and out and you think — that's odd! This time a lot of bees kept getting in our house — any given day there would be 20 to 25 bees at the base of our sliding glass door.”

See the Atlanta swarm from CBS 46 here: