Eurovision Winners Måneskin Get Sultry In New Single 'MAMMAMIA'

Måneskin has released a sultry new single "MAMMAMIA," it's infectious drums balancing against Damiano David's ragged vocals while the high energy influences listeners to get up and grooving. The track can be streamed via iHeartRadio here.

The track was written after the band won this year's Eurovision, with David saying during a press conference, "We only had a few days to go to the studio and write new music, but fortunately this song came out in a few years – that's why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us."

"We didn't take it too seriously," Måneskin's bass player, Victoria de Angeles, said of the song. "It's a very silly, careless song and we've never done something like that before. It came together very naturally. We just tried to have fun and enjoy it, because [it was written] in a moment where we were experiencing a lot of things."

David also explained what inspired the song's lyrics, explaining that criticism can sometimes rain on a person's parade. "After Eurovision we had a lot of attention on us. A lot of the time, we did something that we thought was great but people criticised it. I wanted to translate that into lyrics, because it happens a lot – maybe you’re doing something that you feel is great, but people don’t understand it and make bad judgements and bad comments about it. I wanted to make fun of that situation."

After winning Eurovision, Måneskin also shared a cover of Billie Eilish's "bury a friend" while on tour. The band expressed they hoped Eilish would call them back, but there has been no news on if she ever did.