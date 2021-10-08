Justin Bieber Drops 3 New Songs Including The Appropriately Titled 'Hailey'

Justin Bieber dropped three previously unreleased tracks on Friday (October 8) and one of them is named after his wife, Hailey Bieber.

On the three-minute cut, the pop chart-topper, 27, sings about loving to be with her. “This life is crazy/ But it led me to your love/ If you call on me forever I will come/ No matter what, baby/ The only thing I'm certain of/ We'll be diamond when our golden days are done,” he sings on the hook. The song, as well as another cut titled “Angels Speak,” originally appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice, while "Red Eye," appeared as a bonus track on his European webstore version of the LP.

The three cuts are a part of the ‘Complete Edition’ of the 25-song collection, which Bieber teased on Wednesday, marking the third installment of the album. After the original version of Justice dropped in March, he released the Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) with six new tracks featuring guest appearances from Jaden, Tori Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert and DaBaby.

The newly-tweaked collection arrives simultaneously with the release of his new music video for “Ghost,” as well as his new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, which premieres on Amazon Prime.