Kanye West To Open K-12 Prep School, Donda Academy

Kanye West will be stepping into education as he opens up his own preparatory school, Donda Academy. Creating a new website for the school and already recruiting four elite basketball prospects, including Zion Cruz, Jahki Howard, Robert Dillingham, and Jalen Hooks, Donda Academy appears to already be under way.

"Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving," the school says in its mission statement.

According to Yahoo Sports, a possible game between Sierra Canyon School, where Lebron James sends his son, Bronny James, and Donda Academy may take place at the Staples Center in February 2022. However, official news as to when Donda Academy will officially be open has not yet been announced.

"It's just one of those things you can't pass up," Jalen Hooks said in an interview with Indianapolis Star. "It was more of a family decision, too. All of us just felt like it was a chance to reach my full potential and grow and get ready for the college level."

West had reportedly been eyeing some property located between Moorpark and Simi Valley in Los Angeles, California, according to Simi Valley Acorn. The outlet also reported that the property included classrooms, basketball courts, and more.

"Find the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future, Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world," the school says on the home page of its website, donda.world.

West also has plans to build a tech empire after he submitted legal documents to trademark Donda. The documents see West planning to have his own phones, and more. The rapper also released his most recent studio album, Donda, in August. Named after his late mother, the record finds him searching to find God and asking for forgiveness, all while honoring his mom.