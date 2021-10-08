Kodak Black Posts Cryptic Tweets And Deactivates Social Media, Alarms Fans

Kodak Black has been pretty vocal about the trials and tribulations he's endured over the last few months.

Just last week, the Florida rapper entered himself into a drug treatment program after failing a drug test while on supervised released from prison. On Thursday, things got a bit more somber after the "Feelin Peachy" star posted a series a cryptic tweets, just before deactivating all of his social media accounts.

Before unplugging from the Internet officially, Kodak shared a slew of dark tweets, writing:

"So Lonely Depressed Sad & ****** Up. Nobody Cares. I'm Everywhere @ Once. Friends Playin In My Head Girls Playin Wit My Heart , Wish I Can Go Back To The Start I'll Never Be Famous. Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself."

Shortly after, fans noticed that the rapper had deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. One fan shared, "Wow. Reading those things from Kodak just really hurt my heart." Another follower wrote, "Sending love and light to Kodak Black today! We hear you & we are here for you!"