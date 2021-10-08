Luke Combs, Kane Brown, And More To Perform At 2021 CMT Artists Of The Year

By Ariel King

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

CMT has revealed who all will be performing at this year's "CMT Artists of the Year" special on Wednesday, October 13, and the lineup is filled with many of country's favorite artists. This year's honorees, including Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs will all be performing.

The show will also see Mickey Guyton, who was recently honored as this year's Breakout Artist of the Year, taking the stage alongside Yola. Only four other artists have been named as a Breakout Artist of the Year with CMT, including Chris Stapleton (2015), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), and Ashley McBryde (2019).

The show will also find Boyz II Men teaming up with Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix to honor Stapleton, and Ballerini will be hosting a remote performance alongside the Jonas Brothers. Walker Hayes will also be making his "CMT Artists of the Year" debut for a performance of his hit single, "Fancy Like."

"Our year-end celebration keeps growing and we're thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men, Kevin Olusola, Jonas Brothers and Yola to the show in addition to our luminous honorees," CMT's Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent, Leslie Fram, said in a press release. "And in honor of one of the biggest songs of summer that has exploded across social media and beyond, we look forward to having Walker Hayes join our celebration for a can't-miss performance of his history-making hit 'Fancy Like.'"

Stapleton, Barrett, Brown, Ballerini, and Combs will all be honored as Artists of the Year, while Guyton will be honored as Breakout Artist of the Year, and Randy Travis will be honored as Artist of a Lifetime. The show will be aired on Wednesday, October 13 from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 9 p.m. on CMT.

CMT
