Mick Jagger Explores Music City Ahead Of Nashville Concert
By Sarah Tate
October 8, 2021
As The Rolling Stones prepare to hit the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium Saturday night (October 9), Mick Jagger is checking out what the city has to offer.
On Friday afternoon, the legendary Rolling Stones frontman posted four snapshots of his tour around the city, simply captioning the set of photos with "Exploring Nashville!" In the photos, Jagger can be seen hitting a mid-state hiking trail, having a staring contest with a family of deer, and checking out the venue ahead of their show this weekend.
The Stones are set to take Nashville by storm Saturday night at Nissan Stadium before moving to Los Angeles for the next stop on their tour.
Exploring Nashville! pic.twitter.com/1gwDKj5SvR— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 8, 2021
The Rolling Stones are currently on their 2021 No Filter tour, which kicked off last month in St. Louis after it was postponed by the pandemic, according to WSMV.
This is also the Stones' first tour since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in London on August 24 at the age of 80 surrounded by friends and family.
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the band said in a statement.