Mick Jagger Explores Music City Ahead Of Nashville Concert

As The Rolling Stones prepare to hit the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium Saturday night (October 9), Mick Jagger is checking out what the city has to offer.

On Friday afternoon, the legendary Rolling Stones frontman posted four snapshots of his tour around the city, simply captioning the set of photos with "Exploring Nashville!" In the photos, Jagger can be seen hitting a mid-state hiking trail, having a staring contest with a family of deer, and checking out the venue ahead of their show this weekend.

The Stones are set to take Nashville by storm Saturday night at Nissan Stadium before moving to Los Angeles for the next stop on their tour.