Nuclear-Powered Navy Attack Sub Collided With Object In The Pacific Ocean

A nuclear-powered attack submarine struck an unknown object in the Pacific Ocean last weekend. The collision occurred in international waters in the South China Sea. The USS Connecticut is in "safe and stable" condition and is heading to Guam, where it will be inspected. Officials said that the submarine's nuclear propulsion system was not damaged in the collision and is fully operational.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed. The U.S. Navy has not requested assistance. The incident will be investigated," the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

The U.S. Naval Institute reported that 11 sailors suffered moderate to minor injuries in the collision. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not determined what the object was and hope to learn more when the submarine arrives in Guam.

The last time a submerged submarine struck an object underground was in 2005 when the USS San Franciso rammed into an underwater mountain at full speed near Guam. One sailor lost his life in that collision. The submarine was repaired and rejoined the fleet in 2009.