Ohio Dad Drives Kids To School In Limo In Response To Bus Driver Shortage

Some Ohio kids have a new way of getting to school.

That’s because of Sean Rogers Jr.’s unique solution to a local bus driver shortage. Rather than loading up a mini van, this local parent is using a limousine to get students to school.

Rogers told Columbus-based ABC 6 that his kids recently missed a day of school because the bus never arrived to pick them up. That’s when he took to social media to gauge interest in his unusual transportation idea, and responses from parents came rolling in. Dozens of students have become passengers of the limo-turned-school bus. ABC 6 notes that the bus driver shortage is happening throughout central Ohio, and Columbus City Schools pointed out that the limousine is not a state-approved mode of transportation.

“Everybody is so shocked like who is this guy pulling up in a limo and then they wonder who is in the back seat,” Rogers Jr. told ABC 6, explaining his idea: “Everybody always wants to say, ‘let's help the community, let's stop this violence,’ that type of stuff. But I feel like a big step of stopping the violence is getting kids to school instead of letting them skip school and go out and get into trouble.”