Shawn Mendes Teases Collab With Niall Horan & Fans Are Freaking Out

By Emily Lee

October 8, 2021

The Shawn Mendes x Niall Horan collab we've all been waiting for may actually be in the works.

On Thursday (October 7), Mendes sent fans into a tizzy when he shared a fan's tweet expressing hope for a collaboration between the 'Wonder' singer and Horan. "It's almost time," Mendes wrote back, tagging the former One Direction member, as well.

"Let’s try," Horan was quick to reply. "Trying would be a lot more than we’ve done previously."

Fans were quick to join the conversation, urging the artists to finally team up after years of teasing the possibility. "I want this collab more than I want to finish the university," one fan wrote. "It's been five years...we're asking for this, please let this happen!" another chimed in.

Horan and Mendes have been friends for quite some time. Even though they haven't gotten together in the studio just yet, they always make sure to support each other's endeavors. When Horan recently filled in as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mendes took to Twitter to hype up his pal.

"I need [Niall] to have his own talk show one day!!! Born to host and make people laugh and smile!!" Mendes wrote. "Hahahah. Maybe one day. If I’m doing a talk show full time, you know the music career hasn’t worked out and that’s not a good thing," Horan fired back.

Luckily, the whole music career thing is working out for both Mendes and Horan. While Horan dropped his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather back in March 2020, he more recently popped up on Anne-Marie's 2021 album Therapy for the duet 'Our Song.' Mendes just dropped his latest track 'Summer of Love' and is about to embark on his long-awaited 'Wonder' tour.

Hopefully, these two are able to find some time to get in the studio together with their busy schedules. Fingers crossed!

