Shawn Mendes Teases Collab With Niall Horan & Fans Are Freaking Out

The Shawn Mendes x Niall Horan collab we've all been waiting for may actually be in the works.

On Thursday (October 7), Mendes sent fans into a tizzy when he shared a fan's tweet expressing hope for a collaboration between the 'Wonder' singer and Horan. "It's almost time," Mendes wrote back, tagging the former One Direction member, as well.

"Let’s try," Horan was quick to reply. "Trying would be a lot more than we’ve done previously."