Tiwa Savage Reveals She's Being Extorted Over Sex Tape With Her Ex-Partner

Tiwa Savage recently revealed that she's being blackmailed by someone who obtained a private sex video of the star with her ex-boyfriend.

On Thursday, during an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 the AfroBeats star says she learned the video had leaked earlier this week when her team received a copy with a demand for money. Savage made it clear that she's refusing to pay the extorter, telling Angie:

“I pay it now and two months down the line you’re going to come back again, and then in two years. And who knows? Even if I do send you the money, you’ll probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

She continued:

"That’s what’s making me even angrier, like, ‘No you’re not going to do that to me.’ If you want to put it out — I’m that crazy, I could put it out myself. You’re not making any money from this. This is an intimate moment with someone I’m dating.”

When asked about how the drama is affecting her current relationship, Tiwa added:

“He is more concerned about me because he knows that I am going to be more affected by my mother and my son having to see it. I am going to talk to my son about it. It’s a very short video but it’s me."

The singer says that her partner at the time posted the video in question accidentally on Snapchat but quickly deleted it. Check Tiwa Savage's full interview with Angie Martinez below.