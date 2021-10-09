Brian Kelley Reflects On Florida Georgia Line's Early Days

By Ariel King

October 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

While speaking with CMT, Brian Kelley has been reflective on Florida Georgia Line's early days while he sets his sights on trying to find new talent. Utilizing the app Protégé, Kelley hopes to be able to help aspiring artists launch their careers, even if they don't have any connections.

"Tyler and I, when we moved to Nashville and started Florida Georgia Line, we had mentors assist us in becoming stronger as singers, songwriters, producers, and touring artists in the music industry," Kelley said of when the two bandmates were first starting out their careers. "We were – and still are – super lucky and blessed to be surrounded by great people."

Kelley emphasizes the importance of having mentors in the music industry, and how he hopes to pay it forward.

"Back when Tyler and I were starting, what shaped us was earning the ability o work with [acclaimed Nashville producer] Joey Moi while releasing our first four albums. Learning his creative process was like going through a master class on achieving a great vocal performance."

Kelley hopes to help other aspiring artists learn how to improve their skills, and he says that he's not necessarily looking for people currently living in Nashville. Instead, he decided to use Protégé so that he can help anyone who catches his ear.

Florida Georgia Line made an appearance at this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival during Nelly's set where they performed their collaborations, "Cruise" and "Lil Bit." Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are currently busy with their "I Love My Country" Tour, which will see Florida Georgia Line traveling through the country until November 20. More information for the tour is available here.

Florida Georgia LineBrian Kelley
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.