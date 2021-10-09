Dog The Bounty Hunter Suggests Brian Laundrie Could Be A 'Serial Killer'

Dog the Bounty Hunter suggested that Brian Laundrie could be a serial killer. Speaking to The Sun, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said that his team has discovered some disturbing things while building a profile to help them locate Laundrie.

Specifically, he cited some of the books that Laundrie had read.

"A couple of the books that he's been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeon and Dragons. This kid, Brian, has taken those books, obviously to heart," he said. "And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things."

According to the Daily Mail, one of those books included, Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk. Over the summer, Laundrie boasted about reading the book with Gabby Petito.

"Me and my fiancé read this one out loud together and boy oh boy I can't believe some of the stuff coming out of our mouths," he wrote on Instagram.

Chapman then told The Sun that he thinks Laundrie may have killed other people in addition to Petito.

"I'm thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer, not just a killer of Gabby. The books he read are unbelievable," Chapman said.

Currently, Laundrie is not a suspect in Petito's death. However, he is considered a person of interest and has been on the run for nearly a month. A federal arrest warrant has been issued over allegations that he used a debit card without permission.