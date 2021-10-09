Eric Church To Perform Solo Following Bandmates' Positive COVID-19 Test

Church's Gather Again tour kicked off last month in Lexington, Kentucky on September 17. The country singer will consistently be touring until May, where he'll wrap things up at Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2022.

Church is also up for a few awards at this year's Country Music Association Awards. The singer is tied with Chris Stapleton in leading the nominees, with both artists having five nominations each.

Chuch celebrated the lease of his last album, Heart & Soul, with iHeartRadio during his iHeartCountry Album Release Party. The event saw the crooner surprising several of his fans with free tickets to catch him on his Gather Again tour. The making of Heart & Soul saw Church and his band aiming to write 28 songs in 28 days, using a restaurant as a recording studio. Speaking with iHeartRadio's Bones about how recording worked, Church said, "And the first day, Jay [Joyce] was there, my producer, we set up the drums in the main room and it was a disaster. He goes, 'The drums can't stay here, we have to figure something out.' But the great thing about Jay, and the reason I think this project works, is he was not in his normal environment. He had to figure out how to make the drums work. And I had to figure out how to write a song a day, and the guitar player had to figure out how to do something different. So, I think this whole thing was about trying to make people be not what they are every day."