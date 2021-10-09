Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter entered the world of music in the 1990s and have never looked back. Over the course of three decades, Jay-Z has won nearly two dozen GRAMMY Awards, sold out stadiums and earned more than $1 billion. Meanwhile, Beyoncé has changed the way artists release albums, performed alongside Prince and topped the charts more times than most fans can count. With that said, their greatness isn't limited to music. Jay-Z helped usher the Nets into Brooklyn and launched a groundbreaking cannabis imprint. Beyoncé has turned Ivy Park releases into cultural events while also starring in the latest Tiffany's ad. Now, the two media moguls may be ready to go head to head in the world of film.

Variety has reported that the Carters could become the first couple to compete for a golden trophy at the Academy Awards. Jay-Z is credited with not one, but two songs on the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated film, The Harder They Fall. Meanwhile, his wife is the powerful voice behind "Be Alive" from the upcoming Will Smith film, King Richard. All three songs are considered to be contenders in the "Best Original Song" category at the 2022 Academy Awards. Adding on, neither of Blue Ivy's parents have ever won an Academy Award. The list of nominations will be shared in February 2022 and the ceremony will be aired on March 27, 2022.

Getting into the spirit of the Academy Awards, the Carters made a surprise appearance at the BFI London Film Festival this week. The couple attended a screening of the aforementioned blockbuster release, The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz. Jay-Z also stepped in as a producer for the film because he was eager to see Black characters included in westerns.

“Just to see us represented, you know, with a lot of films we didn’t see ourselves in westerns, as if we didn’t exist," Jay-Z said at the premiere, according to NME.

It is almost odd, people think that it’s like a caricature, that they are playing roles, but they’re not playing roles. These names like Stagecoach Mary, all the actors in this, they really existed in this time, so just us represented and see that we have voices."

The Harder They Fall will debut on October 22, 2021.