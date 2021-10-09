To many, Lil Nas X is known as the music superstar who has fun popping jokes on the internet. While his comedic nature is a major part of his personality, he is also one of the most honest stars in music today. During a recent interview with Kris Ex of XXL, the Georgia native opened up about his experience being a gay Black man in Hip-Hop culture, pop music and a variety of other spaces throughout entertainment.

“Honestly, I don’t feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general,” he expressed.

“But these are communities that I am a part of, whether people would like it or not. This is something that I wanted to do because, not that my entire album is rap, but there are rap tracks on my album. I am a rapper. I am a pop star. I am a gay artist. But it’s like, I belong in these places, you know?”

Despite detractors like T.I. and Boosie, Lil Nas X has always embraced his sexuality and displayed it throughout his music. From the "Montero" video to the epic "Industry Baby" visuals, the "Old Town Road" superstar has made art out of the very piece of his identity that many shy away from. In fact, it's this defiance that truly honors the rebellious nature that Hip-Hop was founded upon. His confidence and defiance has also taken him to new heights. Within the last six months, the Georgia native has performed at the 2021 MTV VMAs, sold more than 100,000 units of his debut album and collaborated with Elton John.

Moving forward, the sky is the limit for Lil Nas X. In just a few years, he's gone from being virtually unknown to one of the biggest pop stars in the world. What's next? Only Lil Nas X can answer that question.