Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Security Incident With Unruly Passenger

American Eagle flight 4817 was forced to make an emergency landing because of an unruly passenger. While the flight from Indianapolis was scheduled to land at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, the pilot requested to make an emergency landing on a different runway after the passenger claimed to have a suspicious device on board.

The plane landed on runway 4 and was met by a significant presence of emergency vehicles. Authorities evacuated 76 passengers and four crew members on the runway. Investigators swept the plane and determined there was no threat to the aircraft or the passengers.

"American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA), deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement.

The unruly passenger, who has not been identified, was arrested and is being questioned.

Videos posted on Twitter showed the man getting taken into custody.