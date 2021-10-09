Travis Scott Fans Excited By Rumors Of 'Dystopia' Album

There's nothing that excites fans quite like the possibility of new music. For months, fans eagerly anticipated the release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy after he dropped an album teaser reminiscing on past album covers. Then, Kanye West entered the picture and teased fans with new music at several listening sessions before dropping Donda. Not to mention, Kendrick Lamar recently released a letter that let fans know he was preparing to come out with new music. Now, Travis Scott finds himself squarely in the rumor mill regarding new music.

According to Rap-Up, the "reliable" fan account known as OnThinIce has informed fans that the Houston native plans to release a new project called Dystopia before the Astroworld Festival on November 5. Initial reports suggest that the project will sound a bit like his 2015 release, Days Before Rodeo. Released through T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint, Days Before Rodeo set Travis Scott up for future success with fan favorites like "Don't Play" with Big Sean and "Mamacita" featuring Young Thug. One month after the mixtape was released, the Texas-born superstar returned with his debut album, Rodeo, that featured everyone from Justin Bieber to Chief Keef.

A new album from Travis Scott would be appreciated by fans. Since 2018's Astroworld, Travis Scott has limited his musical output to "Franchise" with M.I.A., the Jackboys compilation, "Highest In The Room" with Mike Dean and a few features. Most recently, he hopped on Don Toliver's new album, Life Of A Don. Following the release of Don Toliver's Life Of A Don, the release of Dystopia could set up Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint up for a major run in 2022. Until then, fans will be on pins and needles waiting to see what the Astroworld king will do next.