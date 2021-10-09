Woman Accused Of Using $4.9 Million Police Settlement To Buy Guns For Gang

A California woman who received a nearly $5 million settlement after police killed her son is accused of using that money to buy guns for members of a gang. In April, Christina Lopez's family was awarded $4.9 million for the death of her 16-year-old son Isiah Murrietta-Golding at the hands of police.

Authorities said she used that money to buy guns for her 14-year-old son, who then supplied them to members of a local gang.

"We have mothers who have money who are buying guns and supplying them to their children for criminal activity," said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

"Clearly, this family has been seasoned in this type of behavior," Smittcamp added.

"She has continued now to take the money from her settlement that she received from the city of Fresno to buy a home where she lives in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she has in turn given to her 14-year-old son."

Lopez was busted, along with 13 others, following a months-long investigation into the July shooting death of 52-year-old Javier Fernandez.

Lopez was charged with 22 felonies, including conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment, and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member.