Woman Accused Of Using $4.9 Million Police Settlement To Buy Guns For Gang

By Bill Galluccio

October 9, 2021

Photo: Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A California woman who received a nearly $5 million settlement after police killed her son is accused of using that money to buy guns for members of a gang. In April, Christina Lopez's family was awarded $4.9 million for the death of her 16-year-old son Isiah Murrietta-Golding at the hands of police.

Authorities said she used that money to buy guns for her 14-year-old son, who then supplied them to members of a local gang.

"We have mothers who have money who are buying guns and supplying them to their children for criminal activity," said Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

"Clearly, this family has been seasoned in this type of behavior," Smittcamp added.

"She has continued now to take the money from her settlement that she received from the city of Fresno to buy a home where she lives in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she has in turn given to her 14-year-old son."

Lopez was busted, along with 13 others, following a months-long investigation into the July shooting death of 52-year-old Javier Fernandez.

Lopez was charged with 22 felonies, including conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment, and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.