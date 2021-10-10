Not only is Lovato using this time remember a close friend, but the singer is also using the proceeds from the song to support others who battle addiction.

"I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to the Voices Project founded by Ryan Hampton. If you know anyone who is struggling please call 1-800-662-HELP," Lovato added.

Hampton replied with a thank you tweet along with support for the new track.

"Thank you Demi Lovato for reminding us why we do this work. 'Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)' is a moving tribute [and] I know Tommy’s light is shining bright. His memory will live on through our work at the Voices Project [and with] every person fighting to end overdose," Hampton tweeted.

Over the years, Lovato has been open about their bouts with addiction. Earlier this year, the songwriter dove deep into their recovery process by releasing a YouTube documentary series. More recently, Lovato recreated a moment in the hospital following their 2018 overdose for the "Dancing With The Devil" music video.