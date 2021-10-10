If there's one thing that Matthew "Boi-1da" Samuels knows a thing or two about, it's how to spot musical talent. The talented producer has spent the last decade working with Rihanna, Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Eminem and Lana Del Rey. Furthermore, the Toronto native has had a hand in crafting hits like "Not Afraid" by Eminem, "God's Plan" by Drake and "Work" by Rihanna. As a result, Boi-1da has earned a level credibility within the music industry that is hard to match. When the GRAMMY winner gives an artist a stamp of approval, good things usually follow.

This month, Boi-1da offered something that is truly coveted in the world of rap and R&B, a co-sign. After hearing a new track called "Situation" by North London's Nippa, Drake's go-to producer hopped on Instagram to repost a screenshot of the song's artwork. Grateful for the support, the North London native quickly reposted the photo to his feed as well.

"The boy [is] confirmed. It's lit. Rockets up," he wrote.

