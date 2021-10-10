Drake's Go-To Producer Boi-1da Endorses Rising London Artist
By Ryan Shepard
October 10, 2021
If there's one thing that Matthew "Boi-1da" Samuels knows a thing or two about, it's how to spot musical talent. The talented producer has spent the last decade working with Rihanna, Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Eminem and Lana Del Rey. Furthermore, the Toronto native has had a hand in crafting hits like "Not Afraid" by Eminem, "God's Plan" by Drake and "Work" by Rihanna. As a result, Boi-1da has earned a level credibility within the music industry that is hard to match. When the GRAMMY winner gives an artist a stamp of approval, good things usually follow.
This month, Boi-1da offered something that is truly coveted in the world of rap and R&B, a co-sign. After hearing a new track called "Situation" by North London's Nippa, Drake's go-to producer hopped on Instagram to repost a screenshot of the song's artwork. Grateful for the support, the North London native quickly reposted the photo to his feed as well.
"The boy [is] confirmed. It's lit. Rockets up," he wrote.
Understandably, Nippa's friends, family and fans were excited by the post as well.
"The price [has] gone up," actor Nathan Hector commented.
"Certified Super Boy," digital creator "Rambo Is Talking" added.
After one listen of Nippa's latest track, it's easy to see why many people are excited about the singer's future. Upbeat production and an infectious hook make "Situation" an undeniable hit single that could take the North London native to the next level. In a matter of two weeks, the relatively new artist has amassed nearly 50,000 new views on the song's music video. As more tastemakers and hitmakers catch on to the track, it could soon become a certified hit.