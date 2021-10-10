Not long after sharing the title of his new album and announcing Travis Barker's involvement, Machine Gun Kelly offered a brief update on his recording process. During a recent interview, he described his new project as "guitar-heavy" and "lyrically deeper."

“It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he told Willie Geist of Sunday Today.

“Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

Machine Gun Kelly explained that his lyrical upgrade is driven by the freedom he now feels in his music. As he puts it, he "can't be restrained."

“I’m not scared anymore, there’s nothing holding me back from being my true self – and my true self can’t be silenced, can’t be restrained. It’s a force, it’s like a hurricane. Can’t stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping," he continued.

"I don’t feel like stopping anytime soon.”

It's unclear when Born With Horns will be released, but it does sound like it's coming sooner rather than later.