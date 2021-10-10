Southwest Airlines Cancels Nearly 2,000 Weekend Flights

By Jason Hall

October 10, 2021

US-TRANSPORTATION-SOUTHWEST
Photo: Getty Images

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, equivalent to 28% of its schedule as of 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday (October 10), following more than 800 on Saturday (October 9), according to flight tracker FlightAware via the Associated Press.

The airline company confirmed the 1,018 cancellations on Sunday were due to air traffic control issues and weather.

Southwest's cancellations were the highest rate for any major U.S. airline company, followed by Allegiant, Spirit and American, which had 5%, 4% and 2% of their scheduled flights canceled on Sunday, respectively.

Southwest's Sunday cancellations added to 808 announced on Saturday -- equivalent to nearly one in four scheduled flights -- according to USA TODAY.

Southwest didn't respond immediately to the AP's request for comment upon publication, but issued the following statement on its verifed Twitter account Saturday:

“TC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual.

"If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status on southwest.com."

USA TODAY reports airports with the biggest Southwest "hubs" -- including Denver, Baltimore, Dallas Love Field, Las Vegas and Chicago (Midway) -- were among the heaviest flight cancellations nationwide on Sunday.

