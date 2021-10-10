It has been an eventful year for the good folks over at Top Dawg Entertainment. Through this first nine months of the year, Isaiah Rashad has released his sophomore album, Ray Vaughn joined the label and Kendrick Lamar has announced that he is leaving the imprint after his upcoming album. In the midst of all that has happened, one thing has remained constant. Fans want a new SZA album.

Speculation about SZA's sophomore album began when the New Jersey native dropped a track called "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign in 2020. Shortly thereafter, the TDE recording artist followed it up with a track called "Good Days." To top it all off, the nine-time GRAMMY nominee teased another track called "T-Shirt." Still, there is no new information about a new album. However, fans haven't stopped asking or searching for more new music from the "All The Stars" singer.

This weekend, a fan account served fans' appetite for a new SZA project. Complete with a seemingly fabricated track list and cover artwork, a fan account by the name of "Ungodly Solana" tricked fans into thinking that the singer's next album would be released on November 5. As expected, fans ate it up and retweeted it more than 8,000 times. While some fans were immediately skeptical of the post, others replied as if they believed it was real.