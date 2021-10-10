Julian Casablancas might be the singer of one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, but in a new Instagram post he let followers know what band he really wishes he was part of.

"lolll - i always wanted to be in the Arctic Monkeys," Casablancas captioned a photo of him recreating Arctic Monkeys' Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not album cover.

Though Alex Turner and company have yet to respond to Casablancas' revelation, Chris McClure — whose face is on the cover of Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not — absolutely lost his mind when he saw the singer from one of his favorite bands recreating his iconic look.

"Anyone who knows me will know of my love for The Strokes," he wrote on Twitter. "So when I see @Casablancas_J posting a photo pretending to be me. It's reeeeaaaalllllly mad!!!!! "

See Casablancas' original post and McClure's reaction below.