The Strokes' Julian Casablancas 'Always Wanted To Be In The Arctic Monkeys'
By Katrina Nattress
October 10, 2021
Julian Casablancas might be the singer of one of the biggest rock bands of the 21st century, but in a new Instagram post he let followers know what band he really wishes he was part of.
"lolll - i always wanted to be in the Arctic Monkeys," Casablancas captioned a photo of him recreating Arctic Monkeys' Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not album cover.
Though Alex Turner and company have yet to respond to Casablancas' revelation, Chris McClure — whose face is on the cover of Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not — absolutely lost his mind when he saw the singer from one of his favorite bands recreating his iconic look.
"Anyone who knows me will know of my love for The Strokes," he wrote on Twitter. "So when I see @Casablancas_J posting a photo pretending to be me. It's reeeeaaaalllllly mad!!!!! "
See Casablancas' original post and McClure's reaction below.
Anyone who knows me will know of my love for The Strokes. So when I see @Casablancas_J posting a photo pretending to be me. It's reeeeaaaalllllly mad!!!!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/4rwgj1SUmN— Chris McClure (@chrismcclure86) October 10, 2021
As for the real Arctic Monkeys, they reportedly recorded a new album over the summer.
There've been whisperings of a new album since last December, when the band's manager Ian McAndrew revealed they were "beavering away" at new music.
They’re working on music," he said at the time. "In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.”
Drummer Matt Helders mirrored that sentiment in January, saying they were in the “early stages of trying to write a [new] record.”
Arctic Monkeys' sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was released in 2018.