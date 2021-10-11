2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: How to Watch

Get ready to turn up the heat, because iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is about to take over Orlando, Florida this weekend on October 16th.

Taking the stage at the Amway Center is a star-studded lineup including Wisin & Yandel, Prince Royce, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Zion & Lennox, Lunay, Mariah Angeliq and a special performance from J Balvin, and it's all hosted by President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio Enrique Santos.

In addition to all of the amazing performances, Luis Fonsi will be honored with this year's iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community. The five-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner broke multiple Guinness World Records with his wildly popular song "Despacito," which topped the charts in 47 countries. Fonsi is also an ambassador of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

In a statement, Santos said of the show, "Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music. After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world."

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina during an exclusive global livestream via LiveXLive, on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia's Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies radio stations, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.