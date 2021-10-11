Adorbs: Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Wows Social Media With Her Singing Skills

It looks like Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom is following in her famous father's musical footsteps.

On Monday, a video of the 11-year old singing a rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You", famously remade by Whitney Houston, made it's rounds on the Internet, and fans were thoroughly pleased with the performance. In the beginning of the viral clip, the daughter of the late Crenshaw rapper seemed nervous to hit some of the intimidating notes from the Grammy Award winning record --- but with support from folks in the background, Emani was able to give a brief performance that she was ultimately proud of.