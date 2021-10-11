Adorbs: Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Wows Social Media With Her Singing Skills
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 11, 2021
It looks like Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom is following in her famous father's musical footsteps.
On Monday, a video of the 11-year old singing a rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You", famously remade by Whitney Houston, made it's rounds on the Internet, and fans were thoroughly pleased with the performance. In the beginning of the viral clip, the daughter of the late Crenshaw rapper seemed nervous to hit some of the intimidating notes from the Grammy Award winning record --- but with support from folks in the background, Emani was able to give a brief performance that she was ultimately proud of.
Stars like T.I. and YG, who knew Emani's father, Nipsey, flooded the comments with love and support for the young talent. Tip simply wrote, “Whoa” along with a 'mind blown' emoji, while YG gave the performance six heart emojis.
Before his sudden passing, Nipsey Hussle would often speak about his children in interviews -- especially his oldest, Emani. During a 2018 interview, the TMC rapper revealed:
"[The goal is] just to raise good people that have a foundation of principle and integrity. When I drop my daughter off every day, I drill her. When I take her to school, we have a little convo before she gets out the car and she gets sick of running scripts with me. But I pounded into her head, ‘What is integrity?’ Integrity is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. Are you a leader or follower? ‘I’m a leader.’ What’s the difference? ‘Think for myself.’ Alright, do you have confidence? ‘Yes, use confidence, believe in myself.’ That’s our script every morning.”
Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed at the age of 33 in March 2019. The young legend is survived by Emani, as well as his five-year old son Cross, with actress Lauren London. Check out the 11-year old's sweet video above.
Watch Nipsey Hussle talk all things family in the throwback video below.