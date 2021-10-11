Chris Pearson, 'Ex On The Beach' Star, Dead At 25 After Stabbing

Ex on the Beach star Chris Pearson has died following a "tragic" stabbing incident over the weekend. He was 25.

The news comes from TMZ, who learned from friends and authorities that the professional DJ got into an altercation Sunday (October 11) around 2 a.m. in Los Angeles. Reporters say the EOTB alum was rushed to the hospital after the suspect stabbed him.

Pearson passed away around 3:30 a.m. from his injuries, reports say. A GoFundMe page is live to cover funeral expenses for Pearson's family in Colorado.

"Unfortunately, Chris passed away early Sunday morning unexpectedly after a tragic encounter. Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with," the page reads. "He had a dream, set a goal & didn't stop until he achieved that goal. It didn't matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only. His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends."

Pearson appeared in all 11 episodes of MTV show's first season, which had contestants engage with their exes for drama-fueled confrontations. The DJ, portrayed as a party boy, was brought to tears during a moment with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Police say they're investigating the stabbing, telling TMZ it's a "solvable case."

Rest in peace, Chris.