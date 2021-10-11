Dad Tingz: Drake Throws Son Adonis A Race Car Party For His Fourth Birthday

Back in May, Drake officially introduced Adonis to the world in a public way when he brought the four-year old on stage with him at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to accept the artist of the decade award. The rapper held his baby boy in his arms before saying in an impassioned speech, "I want to dedicate this award to you."

The Certified Lover Boy has often been candid about his co-parenting relationship with Adonis' mom, Sophie Brussaux. In a 2018 episode of Lebron James' HBO Show, The Shop, Drizzy shared:

"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drake said at the time. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother. I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father."

Congrats to the proud dad, and happy birthday, Adonis!