Dr. Fauci Says Kids Can Safely Go Trick-Or-Treating This Year

Dr. Anthony Fauci provided some good news to kids just a few weeks before Halloween. The nation's top infectious disease expert said that it is safe for children to go trick-or-treating this year.

"You can get out there – you're outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it," Fauci said on CNN'sState of the Union. "I mean, this is a time that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged against trick-or-treating, calling it a "high risk" activity amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Fauci said that those who are not vaccinated should still take some extra precautions if they choose to go out and celebrate Halloween.

"If you're not vaccinated, again, think about that you'll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated."

He also said that vaccinated people should feel comfortable celebrating all the upcoming holidays.

"But go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up," he added.

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist, and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, told ABC News that he is planning normal Halloween for his kids and said that masks aren't necessary when going door-to-door asking for candy.

"Every parent has to make their own sort of risk calculation, but given where we are in this pandemic, I think, generally, mask-wearing outside is probably unnecessary," he said. "Of course, every family should make decisions that are right for them and the underlying risks of their kids and household members," Brownstein added. "And luckily, Halloween costumes can make mask-wearing less stigmatizing."