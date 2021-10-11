Entry Requirements For Our 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Our 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour returns live this holiday season, and iHeartRadio is keeping the health and safety of all guests, attendees, and performers top of mind. iHeartRadio will abide by all established state and local health guidelines for each show. If you're attending in person to experience all of the amazing performances, here's what you'll need to know:

11/30/21 - Ft. Worth / Dallas @ Dickies Arena

All attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test) or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/3/21 - Los Angeles @ LA Forum

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. All guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/6/21 - St. Paul / Minneapolis @ Xcel Energy Center

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/7/21 - Chicago @ Allstate Arena

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/10/21 - NYC @ Madison Square Garden

All attendees above the age of 12 years old must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Children under the age of 12 may attend the event with a fully vaccinated adult and must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/12/21 - Boston @ TD Garden

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/13/21 - Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/14/21 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Center

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/16/21 - Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

All attendees must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event (Antigen or PCR test). Full COVID-19 vaccination means the day of the event is at least 14-days after your final vaccine dose. Proof of vaccination or negative test results must come directly from a healthcare provider that performs vaccinations or tests. Proof can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or using a mobile app. Per the event organizer's request, all guests must wear masks inside the venue except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change.

12/19/21 - Ft. Lauderdale @ FLA Live Arena

The Event Organizer is requiring all attendees of this event to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR in the alternative, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In attending the event, you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will abide by the following regulations: All fans will provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours prior to entering the venue, OR in the alternative, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or printed documentation providing proof of immunization. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Entry requirements and venue protocols are subject to change. Be sure to check back closer to your event date for the latest information.

COVID-19 Safety Acknowledgement

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. By attending this event, you agree to comply with all applicable rules and safety guidelines, and assume all risks associated with exposure to COVID-19 and waive any claims against the event organizer relating to such risks.

iHeartRadio will continue to monitor the ever-changing circumstances on the ground and will adjust plans to comply with all then-current national, state, and local guidelines and recommendations.

We are all excited by the return of live events and reconnecting with our favorite artists and fellow fans. We look forward to doing so with the proper health and safety protocols in place so we can provide a fun, unforgettable — and above all, safe — experience for everyone attending Jingle Ball this year.