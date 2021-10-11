Halsey Hits Back At People Commenting On Their Post-Baby Body

Halsey returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (October 9) for the fourth time. Though the pop star has served as host once before, this time Halsey was the evening's musical guest. They performed 'I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God' and 'Darling' off their recent album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Not only did this appearance mark Halsey's return to SNL, but it also saw the 27-year-old artist in her first major live performance since welcoming their first child earlier this year. Following the performance, Halsey took to Instagram to address comments being made about their post-baby body.

The 'Bad At Love' singer shared a series of candid photos showing the reality of their postpartum body journey. "I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is a confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about," Halsey wrote.



Halsey shared how "a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked" following her appearance on SNL. "That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of oversharing sometimes but this feels important," Halsey continued. "The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son."