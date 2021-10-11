Jennifer Lopez Steps Back To Gaze At Ben Affleck In Intimate New Post

Jennifer Lopez is in love. Just take a look at the photo of her gazing at Ben Affleck via social media.

Over the weekend, the pair took to the New York City premiere of Affleck's new film, The Last Duel, and Lopez shared a follow-up post that speaks volumes to their romance. In the accompanying shot, the superstar appears behind the madness of the red carpet, staring off at Affleck who appears in the middle of an interview. With a simple caption that read, "Red carpet magic," Lopez lets Affleck have the spotlight as she watches him from behind and eventually joined for a couple photos.

Lopez and Affleck seem to be taking advantage of the attention, but the two have been doing it in their own way. Free of care of the paparazzi, they’ve enjoyed public outings and have been sly when it comes to speaking about each other during interviews.

Still, for Lopez’s honor as AdWeek's 2021 Brand Visionary, Affleck was recruited to speak his mind on his partner from a personal and professional standpoint. "All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he told the mag.

"I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," he continued. "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."