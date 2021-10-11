Justin Bieber Wanted To 'Squish Out A Nugget' With Hailey Baldwin In 2021

Justin Bieber wanted to become a father in 2021.

In the superstar’s recently-released Amazon Prime Video documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the chart-topper tells his wife, Hailey Bieber, that he is ready for fatherhood. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” Bieber admitted to his right-hand woman the morning before his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert via PEOPLE.

“In 2021?” she responded, to which Bieber admitted that he wanted to “start trying” at the end of 2021.

The stars wed in 2018, but the entertainer has had a baby on his mind for quite some time. Last year, he shared his plans to become a father, saying, "I want to start my own family, in due time,” Bieber admitted. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”

Later in December, he said that he wanted to give Hailey the lead on the decision. “I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he confessed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

In the meantime, Bieber has been spoiling Beliebers with plenty of new projects. On Friday, he dropped the music video for his Justice single, "Ghost," which stars Diane Keaton, as well as three previously unreleased songs as part of the third reissue of the album, The Complete Edition.